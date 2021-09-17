News

Visit Portugal Launches Digital Wine Platform

Visit Portugal has launched a new digital platform focused on the wine industry.

Using the slogan, ‘Portugal Pairs with Wine’, the platform is part of the destination’s Wine Tourism Action Plan which aims to attract visitors to rural areas year-round.

The new website outlines the history of winemaking in Portugal and features tourism experiences, events, local tips and information about each region.

Featured activities include carriage rides, a bicycle tour in the Vinho Verde region, grape harvesting in Alentejo and a hiking trail in the Azores.

You can check out the online platform here.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

