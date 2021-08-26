Visit Portugal Launch “The Road to Evora” Webinar Series & Chance to Win a Place at the ITAA Conference in Portugal

Visit Portugal’s new webinar series, “On the Road to Évora,” is designed to showcase the Alentejo region but comes with the added bonus of offering agents a chance to win a spot at this year’s ITAA Conference.

The series begins on Wednesday, 8 September at 10am.

The series will run over five weeks, which each 30-minute episode highlighting everything that the Alentejo region has to offer – including its heritage, outdoor activities, coastal and luxury offerings, and the region as a pilgrimage destination.

This is a unique opportunity to discover the region of Alentejo and will provide agents with the tools to sell the region of Alentejo with confidence.

Win a Place at the ITAA Conference in Portugal this October with Alentejo Promotion Office and TAP

Travel agencies who attend the “Road to Évora” series of webinars will be automatically entered into a draw to win a place at the ITAA Conference in Evora, Alentejo, between 14-17 October.

The ITAA and Visit Portugal wish to encourage the next generation of travel agents to attend the ITAA conference and with this in mind, the prize is reserved for a junior staff member to attend.

The winner will travel to Alentejo, Portugal as a guest of the Alentejo Promotion Office, TAP and the ITAA.

The prize will be announced after the final webinar takes place on 5 October.

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to all ITAA member agencies.

Flights, transfers and accommodation included courtesy of the Alentejo Promotion Office, TAP and ITAA.

Agents must attend at least four of the five webinars.

The place is reserved for a junior staff member to attend.

To register for the first webinar click here.