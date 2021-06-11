Visit Orlando Launches On-Demand Video Series for Travel Trade

Visit Orlando has launched Love and Learn Orlando, an on-demand video series for travel agents. The interactive website, designed exclusively for travel advisors, provides video training about the destination and the opportunity to win prizes.

This brand new video training series website provides travel advisors with quick and easy access to a library of on-demand videos segmented into three channels – Accommodations, Attractions and Outdoor Adventure. The channels provide an in-depth look into some of Orlando’s most popular experiences, tips on how to sell the destination, and provide increased value for their customers’ vacation experiences.

“We recognize it’s been a tough year for our travel partners, so we wanted to develop a fun and meaningful learning experience that offers a quick Orlando immersion with the flexibility of on- demand viewing,” said Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej. “The Love and Learn Orlando videos were created specifically for travel professionals to learn how to book attractions and hotels for clients, show detailed views of guest rooms and more.”