News

Visit Orlando Launches On-Demand Video Series for Travel Trade

Visit Orlando Launches On-Demand Video Series for Travel Trade

Visit Orlando has launched Love and Learn Orlando, an on-demand video series for travel agents. The interactive website, designed exclusively for travel advisors, provides video training about the destination and the opportunity to win prizes.

This brand new video training series website provides travel advisors with quick and easy access to a library of on-demand videos segmented into three channels – Accommodations, Attractions and Outdoor Adventure. The channels provide an in-depth look into some of Orlando’s most popular experiences, tips on how to sell the destination, and provide increased value for their customers’ vacation experiences.

“We recognize it’s been a tough year for our travel partners, so we wanted to develop a fun and meaningful learning experience that offers a quick Orlando immersion with the flexibility of on- demand viewing,” said Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej. “The Love and Learn Orlando videos were created specifically for travel professionals to learn how to book attractions and hotels for clients, show detailed views of guest rooms and more.”

Travel advisors going through the video series have the opportunity to answer several questions after watching each of the three channels to be automatically entered to win an Orlando prize package, which includes a hotel stay and attraction tickets. Travel agents who view all channels and submit their answers have three chances of winning. Packages are awarded weekly from June 10 to July 29.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

“They’re Telling Us Porkies” – Irish Travel Agent Fights Back

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Thousands of BA Staff Returned to Furlough

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Around 2.5 Million People Eligible for EU Travel Cert

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Unveils Themed Cruises For The Summer

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Ski Industry Leaders Join Forces to Fight Climate Change

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Now Open at Universal Orlando

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Visit the Island of Nevis (But Only For Ten Minutes)

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Malta Tourism Authority

Fionn DavenportJune 10, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Welcomes Irish Commitment to Covid Certificate

Fionn DavenportJune 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn