Visit Malta with Sunway Holidays

Fairytale Towns

The Maltese Islands are home to a number of fascinating cities; Valletta, Mdina, The Three Cities, and Victoria.

The towns are positively fairytale-like, with winding honey-colored streets leading to palaces, cathedrals, and other breath-taking historic monuments.

Malta’s capital, Valletta, is a masterpiece of the Baroque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and officially the Sunniest City in Europe. Malta’s capital is one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world and the city’s 320 historic monuments can be discovered completely on foot.

The Three Cities

Mdina’s history can be traced back more than 4,000 years and it’s still home to Malta’s noble families and impressive palaces line its winding streets.

The Three Cities is the collective name of the three fortified cities of Birgu, Senglea, and Cospicua in Malta.

The picturesque narrow streets are perfect for absorbing some of the local atmosphere and traditions.

Victoria, known to the Maltese as Rabat, is Gozo’s capital city that boasts interesting museums, cathedrals, and most famously; the Citadella.

