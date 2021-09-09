News

Visit Malta With Sunway Holidays

Make a booking to the Maltese Islands with Sunway by 8 October to be entered into a draw to win a three-night Valletta city-break for two.

Fairytale Towns

Valletta panorama

The Maltese Islands are home to a number of fascinating cities; Valletta, Mdina, The Three Cities, and Victoria.

The towns are positively fairytale-like, with winding honey-colored streets leading to palaces, cathedrals, and other breath-taking historic monuments.

Malta’s capital, Valletta, is a masterpiece of the Baroque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and officially the Sunniest City in Europe.

Malta’s capital is one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world and the city’s 320 historic monuments can be discovered completely on foot.

Perfect City Break Locations

Gozo church

Mdina’s history can be traced back more than 4,000 years and it’s still home to Malta’s noble families and impressive palaces line its winding streets.

The Three Cities is the collective name of the three fortified cities of Birgu, Senglea, and Cospicua in Malta. The picturesque narrow streets are perfect for absorbing some of the local atmosphere and traditions.

Victoria, known to the Maltese as Rabat, is Gozo’s capital city that boasts interesting museums, cathedrals, and most famously; the Citadella.

Less than Four Hours from Dublin

Under a four-hour flight away from Ireland and boasting over 300 days of sunshine, the Mediterranean archipelago calls to city breakers.

Sunway, an Irish-owned family travel company, would like to thank you for your continued support. You can book in confidence with Sunway.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

