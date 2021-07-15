News

Visit Maldives Launches ‘I’m Vaccinated’ Microsite

Visit Maldives Launches ‘I’m Vaccinated’ Microsite

Visit Maldives has launched a new microsite providing travellers with the most up to date information on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination process within the tourism industry, as part of its wider ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign.

The microsite shows the number of tourism industry staff who have been vaccinated and provides information for tourism employees about the vaccination registration process and the latest HPA guidelines.

In addition, the microsite will include updates from the ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign, as well as promotional videos, pictures and stories that reflect the efforts undertaken by the tourist establishments aligned with the campaign.

As of 23 June 2021, 96 per cent of resort employees have received the first dose of the vaccine, whilst 70 per cent of the resort employees are fully vaccinated.

The First Fully Vaccinated Tourism Sector in the World

The ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign aims to ensure the Maldives is the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.

Along with the unique geographical formation of the islands which offer natural physical distancing, and the stringent health and safety measures in place, a fully vaccinated tourism sector will become an added advantage in encouraging tourists to visit the destination.

The campaign sets out to uplift the destination’s name in the global market and reassure travellers that the Maldives is one of the safest destinations to travel to during this time.

The Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on 15 July 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Interns: ITTN Needs You!

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Delta Back in Profit for Second Quarter

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Malta Reverses Plan to Ban Unvaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

IATA Calls for ‘Risk-Based Approach’ to International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Edinburgh International Festival’s Digital Programme Offers Free Full-Length Performances for Global Audiences

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Ready to Welcome Irish Holidaymakers Back on Board

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

British Airways Introduces Digital Ordering Platform for Food & Drink

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Where Can We Go to From Monday?

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Children of Vaccinated Parents Arriving from Britain may not Have to Self-Isolate

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn