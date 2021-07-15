Visit Maldives Launches ‘I’m Vaccinated’ Microsite

Visit Maldives has launched a new microsite providing travellers with the most up to date information on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination process within the tourism industry, as part of its wider ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign.

The microsite shows the number of tourism industry staff who have been vaccinated and provides information for tourism employees about the vaccination registration process and the latest HPA guidelines.

In addition, the microsite will include updates from the ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign, as well as promotional videos, pictures and stories that reflect the efforts undertaken by the tourist establishments aligned with the campaign.

As of 23 June 2021, 96 per cent of resort employees have received the first dose of the vaccine, whilst 70 per cent of the resort employees are fully vaccinated.

The First Fully Vaccinated Tourism Sector in the World

The ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign aims to ensure the Maldives is the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.

Along with the unique geographical formation of the islands which offer natural physical distancing, and the stringent health and safety measures in place, a fully vaccinated tourism sector will become an added advantage in encouraging tourists to visit the destination.

The campaign sets out to uplift the destination’s name in the global market and reassure travellers that the Maldives is one of the safest destinations to travel to during this time.

The Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on 15 July 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.