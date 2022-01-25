Visit La Rioja: the region, rather than the wine

Ramiro Gil, Director of La Rioja shares his highlights of the world-famous wine region.

La Rioja is synonymous with its world-famous wine.

This small Spanish region, a little larger than Donegal, is in Northern Spain about 90 minutes drive from Bilbao on the coast of the Bay of Biscay (there’s a direct ferry service from Rosslare to Bilbao).

La Rioja is a very diverse area with much to explore and enjoy. It boasts monasteries with world heritage status. Stunning mountain ranges provide a backdrop to the Ebro valley, home to a multitude of wineries. These vary from historical, famed, family-run and major commercial producers.







Ramiro Gil (Director) shared his highlights beyond the most popular wine tours including an olive grove tour & tasting as well as an intriguing festival in mid-June, La Cata Del Barrio de la Estación (Haro Station Wine Experience).

Wine tourism is a big attraction with vineyard walks followed by wine tasting very popular. However, there is plenty more to whet your appetite whether gastronomy, sports, adventure or culture. There are even outdoor spas along the river with 45 degrees Celsius water temperatures.

Top wineries of the Rioja region organise a tasting event in The Station District of the town of Haro. This area is the pinnacle of Rioja wine with the greatest number of century-old wineries in the world. The event has Rioja wines twinned with Michelin star tapas. Tickets for the event (wine & gastronomy) are advertised as c.€100).

Just think, hop on a ferry trip to Bilbao, a few days on the beach at San Sebastian followed by a Rioja wine trek and enough boot space to bring back a few cases of vino. They even have family-friendly activities including harvesting the grapes, treading grapes and exploring the vineyards so it can be a family-friendly adventure too!

Find out about the region at La Rioja Tourismo.