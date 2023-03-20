Visit Jersey Launches Destination Training Course for Travel Agents

Visit Jersey has launched a new online training course to provide a new restructure and refresh of content for in-destination training for its valued trade partners, to further enhance their knowledge of the Curiously Brit…(ish) island of Jersey.

Visit Jersey has partnered with Online Travel Training (OTT) to revamp its destination modules which include further details on local product and a handy trade toolkit. The course is suitable for travel agents who have already completed previous courses and those who are brand new to learning about Jersey. To become an island expert, travel agents will need to complete five online training modules and answer a series of questions throughout the process.

As an incentive, travel agents who complete the course before 31st May 2023 will be entered into a prize draw to win a cookery school experience, featuring fresh Jersey ingredients.

Sarah Barton, Head of Trade at Visit Jersey commented: “It’s really important for our trade partners to become fully immersed in everything that Jersey has to offer. Our partnership with the Online Travel Training will provide travel agents with the expertise, resources and insider tips to help plan the perfect island break and guide them through the process of creating the best client experience possible. Not only will the online training course benefit travel agents by becoming a Jersey expert but it will also help to increase tourism to the island.”

The short five module course includes sections on:

Discover Jersey

Travel agents will learn where Jersey is and in the trade toolkit, a map has been created to highlight the key landmarks of the island. They will also learn fun facts and history, the local language, seasons and more.

Getting to Jersey and getting around

In this section, travel agents will get to grips with transportation, tours, walking and cycling guides and much more.

Where to stay

In Jersey, visitors have the best pick of places to stay from coastal stays to the countryside, unique lets and more. Once this section is completed, travel agents will be able to advise on the best stays that suit individual clients’ needs.

Jersey’s food and drink

Jersey is known for its food and drink heritage, particularly Jersey’s ‘big four’ which include oysters, lobster, Jersey Royals and dairy products. They will also learn about the various foodie experiences on offer for visitors.

Explore Jersey

Agents will discover what Jersey has to offer from choosing a Curiously Brit…(ish) adventure from action and adventure to nature and outdoors, shopping, markets and events.

To complete the online training course, please visit:

https://www.onlinetraveltraining.com/free-courses/providers/visitjersey-course/