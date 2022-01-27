Visit Florida announces Florida Huddle 2023

VISIT FLORIDA has announced that Florida Huddle 2023 will be held February 2 – 4, 2023.



Florida Huddle is the sunshine state’s Official Travel Trade Show, showcasing the best of Florida to international and domestic tour operators, wholesalers, and media with appointments, educational sessions, and networking.



VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young said, “As one of the world’s premier vacation destinations, Florida Huddle is invaluable for showcasing the best of the Sunshine State to travel professionals from around the globe. We are looking forward to hosting next year’s event in West Palm Beach and unlocking the unlimited international business potential for destinations, hotels, and attractions throughout the state.”

Florida Encounter, one of the longest-running appointment trade shows in the MICE industry, will take place in conjunction with Florida Huddle 2023.