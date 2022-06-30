SEARCH
Visit California Night off to a Bang in Dublin

The Visit California London team were in Dublin last night, 30th of June hosting a dinner in Bang restaurant on Merrion Row.

ITTN’s Fionn Davenport and Emer Roche, and Travel Times’ Ed Finn were there to chat about California with Emma Westman and her team.

Jenny from Aer Lingus and Brendan from Visit California

It was a lovely, relaxed event without any formal presentations.

The food and service in Bang was terrific, and although it was a Dublin evening, California was on everyone’s mind, with Emma, Brendan and the Visit California team describing some of their favourite spots from sophisticated San Francisco to the northern redwood forests.

