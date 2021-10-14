News

Visit Barbados Meets Trade Ahead of Aer Lingus Inaugural Flight

Visit Barbados hosted a wonderful evening for the UK trade in Manchester yesterday (13 October) ahead of next week’s exciting inaugural flight from Manchester to Barbados with Aer Lingus.

Marc McCollin, Senior Business Development Officer with Visit Barbados, put on a great night of food, music and prizes at the Radisson Edwardian Hotel in Manchester.

Highlights of the night (aside from the delicious dinner) were the mixologist sessions by Damien Williams, a ‘rumalier’ from the West Indies Rum Distillery, and the wonderful music – including a sensational version of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain.’

Taking Flight with Aer Lingus

Next week (20 October) is the inaugural flight with Aer Lingus from Manchester direct to Barbados – the first service Aer Lingus has ever operated to the Caribbean.

Representing the airline in Manchester were Jenny Rafter, Head of Global Sales, and Liza Hammond, Business Development Manager, UK & Ireland, Leisure Sales.

Handing out the prizes: Jenny Rafter, Kerrie Bartholomew and Marc McCollin

Jenny handed out the top prize in the spin-the-wheel competition alongside Kerrie Bartholomew, Sales & Marketing Manager at Clear Marketing International (which represents Ocean Hotels in Barbados) and Marc McCollin.

Twice during the evening Marc McCollin remarked to Jenny that while he was thrilled that Aer Lingus was going to fly to Barbados from Manchester, his ultimate ambition was…. and then they both laughed. A direct flight from Dublin, perhaps?

