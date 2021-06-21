Pictured: Michael Collins, MD & Founder, TravelMedia.ie | Cheryl Carter Director UK Ireland and Interim Head of Global Markets for Visit Barbados

Visit Barbados Appoint TravelMedia.ie as PR Representatives in UK Market

TravelMedia.ie has been appointed as PR representatives for Visit Barbados in the UK market. It also represents them in the Irish market.

Cheryl Carter, Director UK & Ireland and Interim Head of Global Markets for Visit Barbados said: “having worked with TravelMedia.ie for the past 12 months as our PR and Trade Account Managers in the Irish market, we are delighted that this relationship will now extend to the UK market.

Barbados is a safe destination and we ready and waiting to welcome back UK travellers as soon as possible”.

Michael Collins, MD & Founder, TravelMedia.ie and TTR said, “we look forward to continuing our work with Visit Barbados to promote this popular destination in the UK market. Barbados has so much positive news to share at present. We are excited to start working with UK media to communicate all that Barbados has to offer to UK travellers”.