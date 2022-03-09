Visit Andy Warhol Birthplace, Pittsburgh with British Airways

With the Netflix release of ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ on 9th March, here is a list of places in Pittsburgh fans can visit to feel closer to the talented icon.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1928, Andy Warhol is known for his commercial pop art, including Campbell’s Soup Cans (1962), his work with rock band The Velvet Underground and his collaboration with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Attending Carnegie Mellon University in the Steel City, Warhol was renowned for sharing intimate moments of influential celebrities of the same era through his art, films and photography, and soon became one of the most famous cultural icons of his generation.

Whilst his work is loud and his name known the world over, he still remains a mystery to many. With the Netflix release of ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ on 9th March, below is a list of places in Pittsburgh fans can visit to feel closer to the talented icon.

Visit the Andy Warhol Museum

Pittsburgh is the proud home of the Andy Warhol Museum, the largest museum dedicated to a single artist in North America. Pop art fans can learn about the Pittsburgh-born artist through exhibitions, displays and informative tours. The colourful venue has permanent and rotating exhibitions which give an insight into Warhol’s life and distinctive art style. Spread over seven floors, the museum exhibits over 12,000 pieces of the artist’s work, including portraits of Marilyn Monroe and one of his most famed paintings ‘Coke’.

Walk along his dedicated bridge

Originally opening two years before his birth, the Seventh Street Bridge was dedicated to Andy Warhol in 2005 as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Andy Warhol Museum. Now known as the Andy Warhol Bridge, it is also one of the “Three Sisters” bridges – the only trio of identical, side-by-side bridges in the world and the first self-anchored suspension span designed and constructed in the US. Spanning 884 ft across the Allegheny River, the yellow design mirrors the loud artist for who he was; bold and iconic.

Stay at The Renaissance Hotel

The Renaissance is a luxurious, historic downtown Pittsburgh hotel located in the heart of the vibrant Cultural District. With a coveted riverfront location, the Renaissance Hotel is within walking distance of the Andy Warhol Museum and the city’s celebrated performing arts theatres, not to mention has a bird’s-eye view of the artist’s dedicated bridge, which is often complemented by blue skies and the towering mountains in the distance. Rates from $289 per night.

