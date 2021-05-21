News

Virtual Holiday in the Bayou

To mark National Tourism Week in the United States, Louisiana’s River Parishes creating their very own virtual vacation called Streamin’ On The River for future visitors and locals alike.

Each day of the week-long event includes jubilant music from our River Rhythms, local flavours from the Taste of the River Parishes, the unique culture of The River Reel videos, and exclusive looks of their Virtual River Region tours.

If you missed it (and we did), you can check all of the videos here.

#NTTW21 #PowerofTravel

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

