Virtual Holiday in the Bayou

To mark National Tourism Week in the United States, Louisiana’s River Parishes creating their very own virtual vacation called Streamin’ On The River for future visitors and locals alike.

Each day of the week-long event includes jubilant music from our River Rhythms, local flavours from the Taste of the River Parishes, the unique culture of The River Reel videos, and exclusive looks of their Virtual River Region tours.

If you missed it (and we did), you can check all of the videos here.

#NTTW21 #PowerofTravel