Virgin Voyages Cancels Two Cruise Ship Sailings

Virgin Voyages has delayed the debut of its second ship, the Valiant Lady, until March 2022. It was due to sail in November of this year.

The line has also postponed the Caribbean debut of the Scarlet Lady by a few weeks.

The Valiant Lady will now sail three itineraries from Portsmouth from 18 March through to 14 May 2022.

Itineraries will include visits to Zeebrugge (3 day cruise); Spain and Portugal (11 days) and Spain, Portugal and the Canaries (12 days). The ship will then homeport in Barcelona for the summer season.

Scarlet Lady Delayed

The company has also cancelled three June sailings by Scarlet Lady from Miami.

The ship will now sail from Portsmouth in August before crossing the Atlantic and starting its winter programme in the Caribbean from 6 October.

The change in schedule is due to ongoing uncertainty about the CDC’s restart rules from the U.S.