Virgin pulls back on year-round service from Manchester to Barbados

Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will suspend its year-round service from Manchester to Barbados from 30 April. The service won’t resume until autumn 2022.

In a statement, the airline said: “Our Manchester-Barbados services are currently operating four times per week and will continue to do so for the rest of the winter 2021 schedule.”

“We remain committed to serving this Caribbean route from our home in the north and expect to resume flights in autumn 2022 after the summer pause.”

Aer Lingus debuted its direct service from Manchester to Barbados on 20 October.

Virgin Atlantic apologised for the inconvenience to affected customers who were due to travel in summer 2022, but said that this was “a dynamic time for international travel.”

The airline said it would contact customers in the coming days and offer them the option of rebooking, a travel voucher or a full refund.

Virgin was also due to start a flight from Manchester to Montego Bay in Jamaica on 6 November but this has been delayed until autumn 2022 due to ongoing health restrictions in the Caribbean island.