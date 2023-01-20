SEARCH
HomeNewsVirgin Hotels to Merge with Richard Branson’s Exclusive Islands Company Virgin Limited...
News

Virgin Hotels to Merge with Richard Branson’s Exclusive Islands Company Virgin Limited Edition

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

Virgin Group is to start a new division called Virgin Hotels Collection – which will be formed by the planned merger of existing businesses Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition.

Virgin Limited Edition is the name for the private collection of hotels, islands and retreats owned by Virgin founder Richard Branson.

Mr Branson said he is “thrilled” that the two companies are coming together under one umbrella.

It is understood that Virgin Hotels chief executive, James Bermingham, will head up the new division; while Virgin Limited Edition boss Jon Brown will be stepping down after 24 years in charge.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Ryanair Adds Dublin-Genoa Route in Latest Boost to Summer 2023 Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie