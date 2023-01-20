Virgin Hotels to Merge with Richard Branson’s Exclusive Islands Company Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Group is to start a new division called Virgin Hotels Collection – which will be formed by the planned merger of existing businesses Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition.

Virgin Limited Edition is the name for the private collection of hotels, islands and retreats owned by Virgin founder Richard Branson.

Mr Branson said he is “thrilled” that the two companies are coming together under one umbrella.

It is understood that Virgin Hotels chief executive, James Bermingham, will head up the new division; while Virgin Limited Edition boss Jon Brown will be stepping down after 24 years in charge.