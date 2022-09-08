Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways Announce Strategic Partnership

Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia have commenced a new strategic partnership today, covering 49 markets across Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The partnership opens routes to over 150 destinations across the Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks, creating gateways between Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Flights can already be booked on each airline’s website, for travel effective 12 September 2022.

The strategic partnership is set to provide a critical trade and tourism boost for Australia and Qatar while opening a world of new travel opportunities for both airlines’ customers.

To commemorate the start of the partnership, Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways held a launch event at Brisbane Airport, featuring dancers representing various countries that they reach.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “Unlike other airlines, we were determined to keep flying to and from Australia during COVID, get desperate people home and keep businesses connected to the world, now we have strengthened our presence even more in cooperation with our good friends at Virgin Australia.”