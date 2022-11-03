Virgin Atlantic’s Inaugural Flight Touched Down in Tampa Bay

Virgin Atlantic’s first-ever flight touched down in Tampa Bay, making it a new destination on its transatlantic route map.

Travellers were joined by Sir Richard Branson on the flight, and the group were greeted by the Mayor of Tampa Jane Castor and CEO of Tampa Airport Joe Lopano.

The new Airbus A330neo year-round service will fly four times a week before increasing to daily flights from 28 November, alongside the airline’s flights to Miami and Orlando.

This latest addition follows the airline’s launch of direct flights between London and Austin in May 2022.

The airline’s expanded joint venture with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM means customers across the US and Europe will be able to connect to the new service via Heathrow.