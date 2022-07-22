Virgin Atlantic Won’t Resume Flights to Hong Kong Until March 2023

Virgin Atlantic has suspended its flights from London to Hong Kong by a further seven months due to ‘ongoing operational difficulties’.

The carrier had originally planned to resume its Hong Kong schedule in October 2022, but in a statement says it is moving that date to March of next year. This is despite Hong Kong reducing Covid restrictions and reintroducing travel.

Hong Kong has upheld some of the strictest covid restrictions in the world but is gradually removing these policies.

Virgin initially cancelled flights from London Heathrow to Hong Kong on 21 December 2021, as the omicron coronavirus variant took hold in the UK.

The conflict in Ukraine is also affecting services. Russian airspace will continue to be off-limits in the coming months making the flight time to Hong Kong an hour longer than usual and the return flight an hour and 50 minutes longer.

Passengers who were due to fly between September and March can rebook or request a refund according to Virgin.