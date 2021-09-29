Virgin Atlantic will not Hire Unvaccinated Staff

The strict new policy is to protect the flight programme, “alongside the significant benefits to public health,” the airline said.
The carrier has defended the new policy, saying it’s in line with other global airlines and is in place to “ensure the continued safety of customers and staff.”
“We know vaccination is the best way out of this pandemic and appreciate that the vaccination level of our workforce is very high,” the airline said in a statement.
Airlines including Air Canada, Delta and Wizz Air have instituted similar policies.
