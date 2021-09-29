News

Virgin Atlantic will not Hire Unvaccinated Staff

Virgin Atlantic will not Hire Unvaccinated Staff
Virgin Atlantic will not hire any new cabin crew or pilots who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The strict new policy is to protect the flight programme, “alongside the significant benefits to public health,” the airline said.

The carrier has defended the new policy, saying it’s in line with other global airlines and is in place to “ensure the continued safety of customers and staff.”

“We know vaccination is the best way out of this pandemic and appreciate that the vaccination level of our workforce is very high,” the airline said in a statement.

Airlines including Air Canada, Delta and Wizz Air have instituted similar policies.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

