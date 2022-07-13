SEARCH
Virgin Atlantic Unveils Airbus A330-900 Interior

Virgin Atlantic has showcased the interior of its new airbus A330-900 to a media group yesterday.

Featured in the new aircraft will be the latest generation of Virgin Atlantic’s business class, named ‘upper class’, it consists of two exclusive suites at the front of the cabin with a 6ft7 direct seat to a fully flat bed and a 27” touchscreen. Each suite boasts an ottoman that doubles up as an extra seat, up to four people can comfortably dine, chat or play games in their own private space.

The airline expects the first three A330-900s to be delivered in September, with the first commercial operating to Boston in early October.

The airline originally ordered 14 of the aircraft in 2019 and has plans to eventually replace its A330-300s, which are over 10 years old on average.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “When it comes to innovating for our customers, we never stand still. We’re proud to unveil our state-of-the-art A330-900 and show the evolution of our customer experience, with each of our customers receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in. They’ll be better connected with their fellow travellers and our amazing crew in the air, and with their friends and family on the ground.”

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
