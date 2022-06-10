SEARCH
Virgin Atlantic Tip Their Hat in Austin

Virgin Atlantic landed in Austin, Texas yesterday in style. Crew were decked out in cowboy hats and founder Richard Branson was amongst them in a white Stetson.

Austin the newest US destination Virgin Atlantic have added to their roster since 2017 and Richard Branson wrote about his love for the spirit of Austin on his blog.

Austin is a city after my own heart – they say everything is bigger in Texas and I’ve found that to be true with the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and innovation that has emerged from this great city.

Richard Branson blog

Describing the city as ‘wonderfully quirky’, praising its food, culture, music and beauty, he spoke to the media on the tarmac before heading to downtown Austin to take a look at some vibrant street art celebrating Virgin Atlantic, designed by Austin artist Mike Johnston. Branson sprayed on the last touches before the mural was revealed.

Virgin Atlantic Mural in Downtown Austin- Virgin Atlantic Website

The Heathrow- Austin route is due to fly daily and sounds very comfortable, with fully flat beds in first class, an onboard bar and all food and drink included.

