Virgin Atlantic Takes Delivery of First A330 neo

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Virgin Atlantic has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330 neo aircraft, which will debut on the carrier’s Heathrow-Boston route.

The aircraft features a new version of Virgin’s Upper-Class cabin, with a sliding privacy door and two ‘Retreat Suites’ at the front of the cabin which can be combined to create a social space for up to four people to dine together.

In total the aircraft is designed with 262 seats – 156 in standard economy, 28 in Economy Delight, 46 in Premium (premium economy) and 32 in Upper Class including the two Retreat Suites.

Virgin Atlantic will be the first UK operator of the A330 neo, and has 13 of the aircraft on order, with “an intention to expand the fleet to 16 eventually”.

The aircraft also marks the 50th Airbus delivery for the carrier.

Take a look at the interiors in these videos:

Upper Suites: https://vimeo.com/750368198/51a88749e8

The Loft: https://vimeo.com/750361072/ef3d7d32d5

