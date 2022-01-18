Virgin Atlantic signs codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines

Virgin Atlantic has signed a new codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines.

The deal offers customers to fly seamlessly between UK and Brazil.

Customers are now able to travel from London Heathrow direct to Brazils’ São Paul, as well as connecting onwards onto 12 domestic airports in Brazil including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianopolis.

Customers travelling from São Paulo to Heathrow will also have the option to smoothly connect onto Virgin Atlantic’s rest of world destinations through Terminal 3 including Tel Aviv, Delhi and Hong Kong.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to launch this new codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines. This new partnership aims to respond to the large, fast-growing demand for leisure travellers looking to enjoy new experiences after a challenging 20 months.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship even further to serve destinations throughout South America including Peru and Colombia.”