Virgin Atlantic recruiting 400 new cabin members

Virgin Atlantic is to recruit 400 new cabin crew members.

The drive marks the airline’s first external recruitment for two years as part of its pandemic recovery plans.

Successful applicants will demonstrate a pioneering spirit, a desire to discover new places and cultures, a positive attitude and a passion for delivering thoughtful experiences to each customer.

The roles will be part of an initial six-month fixed term contract with the view to extend.

The carrier said 750 cabin crew had returned to a holding pool from extended furlough in 2021, with more than 230 due to return in the first quarter of 2022.

