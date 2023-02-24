Virgin Atlantic Poaches British Airways UK & Ireland Sales Chief Luke Goggin

Virgin Atlantic has poached British Airways UK & Ireland sales chief Luke Goggin.

Mr Goggin will join Virgin Atlantic in August as its new vice president of global sales. He will be in charge of Virgin Atlantic’s global sales performance.

Luke Goggin

Mr Goggin said: “I have long admired Virgin Atlantic and I’m very much looking forward to taking on this pivotal role. I’m thrilled to be joining such a strong sales team, building on Virgin Atlantic’s robust trade, corporate and industry body relationships to drive profitable growth.”

Additionally, Liz Mathews has been appointed vice president of Virgin Atlantic Holidays, joining in March. She joins the airline from Flight Centre Travel Group.

Ms Mathews said: “Demand for brilliantly different experiences is greater than ever post pandemic, where customers are choosing to spend on a trip of a lifetime over hard goods. I’m delighted to be joining the airline to lead the Virgin Atlantic Holidays team, delivering dream holiday experiences and contributing towards the airline’s ambition to be the most loved travel company.”