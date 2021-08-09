News

Virgin Atlantic Plotting Surprise IPO

Virgin Atlantic Plotting Surprise IPO

Virgin Atlantic is considering an unexpected flotation on the London Stock Exchange as it looks to rebound from the woes of the pandemic.

According to a report on Sky News, Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic has been sounding out institutional investors about an initial public offering (IPO), only five months after it got a £160m capital injection.

Sources say the general attitude toward going public has been positive and that we should expect an announcement sometime in the autumn.

A public flotation of company stock would be a first for Branson’s airline – and would almost surely mean that he would relinquish overall control of the company, in which his Virgin Group holds a 51 per cent stake.

The other 49 per cent is owned by Delta Airlines.

In late 2019 Virgin Atlantic was set to sell 31 per cent of Branson’s stake to Air France-KLM, but the deal was abandoned at the last moment.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Ryanair Exit from London Southend a Blow to Esken

Fionn DavenportAugust 9, 2021
Read More

Emerald Azzurra Adds Saudi Arabia to Inaugural Season Itineraries

Fionn DavenportAugust 9, 2021
Read More

MSC Seashore Welcomes First Guests for Inaugural Mediterranean Cruise

Fionn DavenportAugust 9, 2021
Read More

US To Require Foreign Travellers To Be Fully Vaccinated

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Sugar Beach St Lucia

First Look At The Newly Renovated Sugar Beach St Lucia

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Peru G Adventures

Forget Revenge Travel – Holidaymakers Are Looking To Reconnect

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Dubai Tourism Launches New Global Campaign With Jessica Alba And Zac Efron

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More
Tokyo Olympics

These Are The Most Instagrammed Olympic Stadiums Of All Time

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Airline Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Allegedly Groping and Punching Flight Attendants

Nicola BradyAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn