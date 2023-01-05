Virgin Atlantic Pays Tribute to Legendary Designer of its Crew Uniform

Virgin Atlantic has paid tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood, the designer of its crew uniform, who died last week.

Ms Westwood, who dressed some of the biggest stars in fashion, designed the Virgin uniform in 2014.

As a designer, she was something of a maverick, making her name from anti-establishment punk and new wave styles in the 1970s.

Posting across its social media, the airline called Westwood “a true British icon” and a “visionary”.

When Ms Westwood introduced the uniform for Virgin in 2014, Virgin said that the creation aimed to “elevate air travel to the heights of its glamorous past”.