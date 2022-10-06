Virgin Atlantic Ceases Flights to Hong Kong After Thirty Years

Virgin Atlantic announced yesterday that it will no longer fly to Hong Kong. It is permanently ending flights after 30 years of flying there.

It cites various ‘complexities’ notably the closure of Russian airspace which adds nearly two hours to flights out of Hong Kong.

Virgin is also closing its Hong Kong office.

“After careful consideration, we’ve taken the difficult decision to suspend our London Heathrow – Hong Kong services and close our Hong Kong office, after almost 30 years,” the airline said.

The airline previously announced it would restart Hong Kong flights in March 2023.

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that around 46 Virgin Atlantic jobs will be impacted, including office staff and cabin crew, due to the decision.

Virgin said it will provide refunds or vouchers for alternate Virgin Atlantic flights for customers.