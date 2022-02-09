Virgin Atlantic agrees sustainable fuel supply to 2.5 million litres

Virgin Atlantic is increasing its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with a new supply of 2.5 million litres to Heathrow.

The agreement forms part of a wider collaboration with SAF provider Neste to increase the availability and use of the fuel in the UK.

The SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials. It claims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% of the life cycle, compared to traditional fossil jet fuel.

The supply is a step towards the airline’s target of 10% SAF use by 2030.

The airline’s corporate development vice president Holly Boyd-Boland said: “After fleet renewal, SAF represents the greatest opportunity to decarbonise aviation in the short to medium term.

“This supply is the beginning of commercial SAF at scale for Virgin Atlantic and whilst only enough to operate 140 flights between London and New York, it’s a starting point.”

The agreement represents the first commercial supply of SAF for Virgin Atlantic, following the operation of the first commercial aircraft using sustainable fuels in 2008