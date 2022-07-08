Virgin Atlantic Adds Tampa to its Expansion

Virgin Atlantic continues its transatlantic expansion with a new route connecting Tampa International Airport with London’s Heathrow Airport starting on 03 November 2022.

The flights will operate year-round, beginning with service four times a week and expanding to daily flights in November 2022. Tickets go on sale 13th of July.

Tampa is known for its history and culture – as well as being home to the world-famous Superbowl winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It enjoys year-round beautiful weather and boasts stunning Gulf Coast beaches. Plus it’s the perfect gateway to Florida’s top attractions, with Walt Disney World, Universal Orland and Busch Gardens all within easy reach. Virgin Atlantic Holidays will be boosting its holiday portfolio throughout the region, with a range of hotels and fly-drive holidays.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK,” said Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic.