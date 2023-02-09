Viking Cruises Adds New Ship to Seine River Paris-Normandy Route

River cruise company Viking Cruises is expanding its fleet on its Seine River route, which runs from Paris to the Heart of Normandy.

The new longship – purpose-built for the Seine – will launch in 2025 and will join the existing four longships on that route; namely the Viking Fjorgyn, the Viking Kari, the Viking Radgrid and the Viking Skaga.

Viking chairman Torstein Hagen said: “France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand. With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the ‘City of Light’ in the Viking way.”

The new ship – which can host 168 guests – will run an 8-day cruise along the Seine, focusing on history, art and food as its main themes.