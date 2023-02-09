SEARCH
HomeNewsViking Cruises Adds New Ship to Seine River Paris-Normandy Route
News

Viking Cruises Adds New Ship to Seine River Paris-Normandy Route

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

River cruise company Viking Cruises is expanding its fleet on its Seine River route, which runs from Paris to the Heart of Normandy.

The new longship – purpose-built for the Seine – will launch in 2025 and will join the existing four longships on that route; namely the Viking Fjorgyn, the Viking Kari, the Viking Radgrid and the Viking Skaga.

Viking chairman Torstein Hagen said: “France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand. With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the ‘City of Light’ in the Viking way.” 

The new ship – which can host 168 guests – will run an 8-day cruise along the Seine, focusing on history, art and food as its main themes.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Dover-Calais Ferries Suspended Today Due to French Strikes

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie