Video: What it’ll be Like to Fly Aer Lingus Once International Travel Resumes

The resumption of international travel on 19 July can’t come quickly enough, but what will it be like to get on an Aer Lingus flight?

ITTN Managing Editor Sharon Jordan caught up with the Aer Lingus team responsible for shaping the passenger experience: Jenny Rafter, Head of Global Leisure Sales; Wayne Gough, Head of Strategy and Innovation; and Marc Giles, Head of Guest Experience.