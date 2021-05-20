News

Video: Steve Williams’s Exclusive Message from MSC Virtuosa

MSC’s Sales Director UK & Ireland Steve Williams recorded a special message for all the readers of ITTN from the promenade of MSC Virtuosa, which embarks on her maiden voyage today!

MSC is the first cruise line to set sail from UK waters this summer.

The 19-deck MSC Virtuosa will offer guests of all ages fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centres, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers. The ship’s showstopping feature is its iconic 112-metre promenade with a stunning LED sky dome, the social heart and hub of the ship.

Enjoy the trip, Steve – we can’t wait to experience it for ourselves!

 

