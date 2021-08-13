Video: Norwegian Prima Marks Float Out

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) marked the float out of Norwegian Prima with a traditional coin ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on Friday (13 August).

To celebrate the occasion, a commemorative coin was encased within Norwegian Prima in a traditional maritime ceremony presided over by Eamonn Ferrin, Vice President International Business, NCL and Antonio Quintano, Shipyard Director, Fincantieri.

The float out signifies the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima, including the striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as “Peeta.”

Work now continues on Norwegian Prima’s interior fittings and guest accommodations, before she is officially delivered to NCL and commences sailing in summer 2022.

“A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special”, said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCL. “Our eighteenth ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our Brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class,”

“We’ve worked closely with our partners at Fincantieri to deliver a truly remarkable vessel. Their passion, skill and craftsmanship has brought to life one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail. I’m thrilled we’re now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months’ time,” Sommer concluded.

“The float out of Norwegian Prima signifies a renewed confidence in cruise and a new era for shipbuilding.”

said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri. “We are glad to celebrate not only many months of hard work, but also the true spirit of collaboration between our brands – a partnership that will lead the way for a pioneering class of ships in NCL’s Prima Class.”

Prima Class

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s highly anticipated Prima Class, the Brand’s first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years.

At 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and with capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy, the vessel is designed to put guests first. Norwegian Prima boasts wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, and a variety of new experiences for the Brand.