Video: New York is Back & Open for Business

No global city has quite the same appeal as New York City does for the Irish.

At IPW I caught up with Reginald Charlot, Managing Director for Tourism Market Development at NYC & Company. We talked about New York City’s reopening and how it was ready to welcome back Irish visitors, how Broadway was busy again and how the city had instituted its ‘Key to NYC’ policy to safeguard everyone’s health.

It felt good to catch up with an old friend, but mostly it felt absolutely fabulous to be able to talk about travel in a real and concrete sense rather than an abstract wish.

New York City is back, but most importantly it will be open to us from next month. And I can’t wait.