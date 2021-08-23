News

Video: Kevin Cullinane, Interim Group Head of Communications, daa

There’s lots going on at Dublin and Cork airports, including lots of departures – flights (finally!) and key staff (Dublin Airport bid a sad goodbye to Siobhan O’Donnell and Paul O’Kane). But keeping a steady hand on the communications wheel is the ever-popular Kevin Cullinane, and ITTN caught up with him to discuss what’s going on at both airports at this key time.

Kevin talked about the slow and steady return of flights to both airports, the challenges that lie ahead and also addressed the issue of Cork’s three-month closure to repair the runway.

 

 

