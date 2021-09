Video: Jenny Rafter, Chairperson of Visit USA Committee Ireland & Head of Global Sales, Aer Lingus

U.S. borders remain stubbornly closed to leisure visitors from Ireland and Europe, but travel organisations are still working hard behind the scenes.

ITTN group editor Fionn Davenport caught up with Jenny Rafter, Chairperson of the Visit USA Committee Ireland and Head of Global Sales at Aer Lingus, to discuss the current situation.