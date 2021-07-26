News

Video: ITIC Interview with DAA CEO Dalton Philips

Video: ITIC Interview with DAA CEO Dalton Philips

As leisure travel finally took off from Ireland last week, ITIC caught up with Dalton Philips – CEO of DAA who operate Dublin and Cork airports – to hear about the return of international travel.

Dalton discussed the impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector, how Dublin and Cork airports are managing the recommencement of international flights, and the vital importance of global connectivity to Ireland’s economy.

Investment at both Dublin and Cork has continued meaning that Ireland can return to pre-pandemic levels but the climb back will be challenging with ongoing Government support required and key planning restrictions must be eased.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Norwegian Cruise Line Returns to Operation in Greece

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Delta to Resume flights to Dublin

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Madrid Welcomes First Addition to Unesco World Heritage List

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

MSC Signs Deal to Explore Feasibility of World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Spanish Court Rules Against Ryanair Baggage Policy

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Staff in Cork Airport no Longer Face Temporary Layoff

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Announces ‘Strong’ Recovery As it Reports €273m Losses

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

European Decision on Airline Slots ‘Out of Touch with Reality’ – IATA

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Lanzarote Loses Green Status as Canaries Raise Covid Threat Levels

Fionn DavenportJuly 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn