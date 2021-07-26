Video: ITIC Interview with DAA CEO Dalton Philips

As leisure travel finally took off from Ireland last week, ITIC caught up with Dalton Philips – CEO of DAA who operate Dublin and Cork airports – to hear about the return of international travel.

Dalton discussed the impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector, how Dublin and Cork airports are managing the recommencement of international flights, and the vital importance of global connectivity to Ireland’s economy.

Investment at both Dublin and Cork has continued meaning that Ireland can return to pre-pandemic levels but the climb back will be challenging with ongoing Government support required and key planning restrictions must be eased.