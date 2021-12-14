Video: Interview with Michael Vanderhurst of Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes in California is one of the premier snow destinations in the United States. Last night, a major snow storm dumped plenty of fresh powder on the resort, with more to come later this week.

I first visited Mammoth Lakes in 2015 and instantly fell in love with the place. It’s beautiful – breathtakingly so – but it’s also really easygoing and friendly, with none of the snootiness that you might find in other resorts.

Last month I caught up with Michael Vanderhurst, Director of Sales and International Marketing for Mammoth Lakes Tourism, who as well as doing a fabulous job selling the destination has become a good friend.