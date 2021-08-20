News

Video: Interview with Brian Young, MD of G Adventures

Video: Interview with Brian Young, MD of G Adventures

Brian Young, managing director of touring and adventure company G Adventures, spoke to ITTN about coming out of the pandemic with a renewed sense of enthusiasm about the future.

In an interview with ITTN editor-in-chief Fionn Davenport, he highlighted the challenges and opportunities that exist in the current landscape and told us about the launch of the new Can I Travel? Yes You FAM competition for agents.

Brian is always a great interview: he speaks with passion and conviction about the future for G Adventures and the general touring market in general.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Awards: Your Host for the Night Is…

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Allie’s Apex Adventure: A Recap

Allie SheehanAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Disney Kills FastPass in Favour of Paid Disney Genie+

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

EU Digital Covid Cert & UK Covid Pass Now Compatible with IATA Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

American Airlines Extends Alcohol Ban to 2022

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Azamara Announces Europe 2023 Deployment

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Revolut Enters Accommodations Booking Industry With Launch of Stays Travel Feature

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Embrace La Dolce Vita Again! Travel Department’s first Lake Como, Milan and St Moritz Tour Takes Off

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Emirates Announces Resumption of Daily Service on Dublin-Dubai Route

Fionn DavenportAugust 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn