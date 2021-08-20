Video: Interview with Brian Young, MD of G Adventures

Brian Young, managing director of touring and adventure company G Adventures, spoke to ITTN about coming out of the pandemic with a renewed sense of enthusiasm about the future.

In an interview with ITTN editor-in-chief Fionn Davenport, he highlighted the challenges and opportunities that exist in the current landscape and told us about the launch of the new Can I Travel? Yes You FAM competition for agents.

Brian is always a great interview: he speaks with passion and conviction about the future for G Adventures and the general touring market in general.