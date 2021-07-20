News

Video: Aer Lingus Marks the Return of Non-Essential Travel

Video: Aer Lingus Marks the Return of Non-Essential Travel

Non-essential travel returned yesterday, 19 July, for the first time since March 2020. Aer Lingus operated 66 flights – more than any single day since restrictions began, but far less than the 346 it flew on the same day in 2019. Yet it marks an important first step toward the restoration of normal services, and ITTN was there to see it first-hand. We spoke to chief operations officer Peter O’Neill and Mary Montgomery, chief of inflight services.

Fionn on the job at Dublin Airport

Fionn interviews Peter O’Neill, chief operations officer, Aer Lingus

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

