Vibe and P&P Group Announce Steve Barrass as Interim CEO

Sister companies Vibe and P&P Group have today announced Steve Barrass’ appointment as Interim CEO in November.

Steve will be based in the head office of both companies in Stevenage and will join with a mandate to drive international growth and strategy.

With over 30 years of senior leadership experience in the travel industry, Steve’s most recent role was as CEO of global travel management and events company The Appointment Group (TAG).

Phil Cook, Founder of both Vibe and the P&P Group comments: “I am delighted Steve has agreed to join us as the interim CEO. Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the travel industry to P&P Group and Vibe. We look forward to working with Steve on strategy and growth over the coming months.”

Previous roles for Steve include Senior Vice President at dnata, CEO of Gold Medal Travel Group, Managing Director of Direct Holidays at Thomas Cook Group and as a Non-Executive Director at Holiday Taxis.

Steve Barrass, Interim CEO Vibe and P&P Group added: “I’m excited to be joining Phil and his very competent team at such a pivotal time, I’ve been looking for the right opportunity where my experience would add value to a superb business with a platform that is well positioned for sustainable growth. My background has allowed me to look at Vibe’s technical capability from both a leisure & corporate travel perspective and I was impressed, I haven’t seen anything with such a broad range of functionality that can service and work across both segments simultaneously.”

The UK headquartered Vibe has over 15 years of experience in powering online travel agencies, TMCs and other digital travel sellers; meanwhile, sister company the P&P Group is a licensed travel business that operates a range of online travel brands including The Internet Traveller and The Cruise Traveller.