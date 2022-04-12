Vibe Adds Ground Transportation to Portfolio

Vibe – the leading international provider of booking technology solutions to the travel industry – announces its partnership with ground transport experts CMAC Group, enabling its clients on-demand or planned access to taxis, executive cars, minibuses and coaches.

Accessed through its online booking tool, Vibe’s clients – including TMCs and leisure intermediaries – can now provide timely transportation options, allowing the end-user to search, book and report on all of their transfer needs, as necessary.

Supplemented by a unique 24-hour support hotline, this latest service enables Vibe’s clients to enhance the end-to-end travel experience, add value to their customer proposition and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Matthew Chapman, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Co-founder of Vibe comments: “At a time when many travellers are still concerned about using public transport and travel intermediaries are looking to find new products to cross-sell to increase revenues, selling ground transportation as part of travel packages is proving more popular than ever. But finding a reliable provider who can manage everything end-to-end, around the globe, is not easy. CMAC goes above and beyond many suppliers, offering a manned support line alongside access to transport solutions which made them the partner of choice for us.”

Peter Slater, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CMAC Group adds: “Combining the individual strengths of Vibe and CMAC will undoubtedly provide significant benefits to clients and their customers. Vibe’s strong platform and CMAC’s unrivalled supply chain makes this a one-stop shop for all ground transportation needs, improving efficiency and ensuring that users have access to a reliable managed transport experience whenever they need it.”