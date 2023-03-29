Veranda Resorts Celebrates 40 Years in Business with Major Revamp

The authentic Mauritian hotel brand, Veranda Resorts, celebrated its 40 years of existence with a major revamp of its iconic Veranda Grand Baie Hotel.

One of the first boutique-style hotels on the island, the venerable four-star hotel is re-openingon 1st July 2023, unveiling a new and exciting fresh take of its signature Creole chic concept, offering guests unique Mauritian experiences that blend sophistication and local flair.

For four decades, the idyllic tropical cocoon situated on the northern tip of the island has embodied the creolity and authenticity of the island with the colonial charm of yesteryear embedded in every corner. Comprising 95 contemporary rooms amid unspoilt tropical greenery with private silk sand beaches on the doorstep, the hotel is set to be completely re-designed with Mauritian culture and a laid-back seaside lifestyle at its core.

“We are looking forward to reopening Veranda Grand Baie in the very near future, bringing a new dimension to boutique hotels in Mauritius. This is a milestone project for the Veranda Resorts team and a testament to our confidence in the positive outlook for Mauritian tourism. Staying true to our Mauritian roots, guests are invited to discover our destination in a different way, with the unique approach and eye of Veranda Resorts,” said Thierry Montocchio, CEO of Rogers Hospitality.

Located in the heart of the vibrant coastal village of Grand Baie, the town boasts a diverse range of bars, restaurants, and modern shopping complexes which encompass globally renowned to local brands. The convivial atmosphere goes on after the sun sets with a plethora of nightlife optionsoffered. All a short stroll from Veranda Grand Baie, this effortlessly shrinks the carbon footprints of discerning travellers staying at the hotel, with an array of facilities available within walking distance.

In a recent Booking.com survey, 71%, of customers revealed their willingness to travel green this year, up 10% from 2021, with sustainability remaining a top priority as searches for how to travel sustainably surged by 150%* over the past months. Emerging from the pandemic, mindful globetrotters have been gearing towards purposeful travel, as they seek for experiences that focus on the wellbeing of the local community and economy, as well as preserving natural and cultural heritage.

The myriad of immersive indigenous-led experiences offered at Veranda Grand Baie is set to appeal to thegrowing community of purposeful travellers hoping to make meaningful connections, with a new study finding 50% of travellerswanting toexperience a cultural shock in 2023.

With Mauritius voted among the world’s best cities for street food, a local-led food tour with Taste Buddies takes guests on a venture into the historical Port Louis to explore the capital’s best culinary addresses. From catamaran excursions or pirogue boat trips with local guides, interactive Creole language lessons, traditional Sega musical performance on the beach, to exploring the buzzy village bazaar where local artisans gather, living at Veranda Grand Baie means guests are able to dive into the authentic island life of Mauritius.

Bringing the outside in, the décor of Veranda Grand Baie incorporates the use of natural materials such as rattan, cotton, linen, andlocally-made decorative elements. Paying the utmost respect to the environment, rooms are designed with sustainability in mind with modern eco features and fittings such as LED light bulbs, aerators to reduce water consumption, to photovoltaic panels and solar water heaters installed on the roof.

A perfect blend of unabashed luxury and tropical tranquillity, Veranda Grand Baie is an ode to Mauritian history and the ideal anchorage to soak up the soul of Mauritius while unwinding in the unbridled beauty of the north. Offering a revisited version of the Creole chic concept this July, the hotel is giving a 20% re- opening offer to the trade on the net rate contracts.