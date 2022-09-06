Venice Asks Tourists to Help Curb Pollution

Venice is a city known for its exquisite beauty. It is doing everything possible to keep its famous canals and cobblestone streets looking immaculate.

The government is now asking tourists to help reduce pollution by drinking from the many public water fountains that permeate cities like Venice instead of using plastic water bottles.

City officials have begun a local marketing campaign to advertise the request to the millions of visitors that descend on Venice each year. And now that Italy has dropped the travel restrictions implemented in the wake of the pandemic, tourism is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite being keen to capitalize on tourism numbers, Venice has tried to keep tourists in check. For example, it previously announced a plan to charge an entry fee for day visitors, which was later amended to begin in 2023 instead of this year.

To help facilitate this strategy, city officials in Venice have issued maps of where public drinking fountains are located, primarily in the centre of St. Mark’s Square. 126 public drinking fountains are considered safe to drink out of, so tourists should never be more than a few steps away from finding clean water.