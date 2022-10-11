Valencia Set to Host the World’s Tourism Film Awards 2022

Valencia will host the World’s Tourism Film Awards for the second year in a row.

In its 34th edition, the event will bring to the city figureheads from the Tourism and Audiovisual industries to receive the prestigious awards and titles of the World’s Best Tourism Films.

The Award Ceremony will take place at the CaixaForum, located in the architectural complex City of Arts and Sciences, on November 24th.

Organised by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and Visit Valencia, the World’s Tourism Film Awards recognize creative excellence in tourism audiovisual productions.

The event will celebrate the best promotional films in five thematic categories: Tourism Destination City, Region, Country, Tourism Products, and Tourism Services.

Recently, Valencia has positioned itself as a MICE destination of excellence, attracting relevant international events. The World’s Tourism Film Awards coincide with another UNWTO-supported event, the 3rd World Conference on Smart Destinations.

The open forum will discuss the opportunities and challenges of tourism destinations, the solutions they require to remain competitive and sustainable, and how technology and innovation applied to the tourism sector are generating structural changes.

This matching is also an opportunity to raise awareness of how the audiovisual industry can provide tourism revenue and long-term prosperity to destinations and the importance of innovation in tourism communication.

To reach the title of World’s Best Tourism Film, more than 3.000 promotional videos from 90 countries participated in the CIFFT Circuit, a year-long competition with ten festival members across four continents: New York, Cannes, Los Angeles, Vienna, Cape Town, and Kyoto, among others.