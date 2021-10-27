Valencia named as European Capital for Smart Tourism 2022

València has been named the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2022.

The initiative recognises outstanding achievements by cities as tourism destinations in four categories; accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, cultural heritage and creativity.

The shortlist for the award was created last month, with Dublin, Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Florence, Ljubljana, Palma making the list.

The 2022 European Capital of Smart Tourism programme is the third edition of the competition.

The European Commission says it hopes to promote tourism n European countries and increase citizens’ sentiment of sharing local values.

The winners of the award receive a promotional video, a purpose-built hashtag sculpture, diverse promotional activities and visibility at the EU level.