Valencia in Search for World’s Best Paella Chef

In celebration of World Paella Day, Valencia is re-launching its World Paella Day Cup 2021, an international competition to find the worlds best paella chef.

Now in its second year, the World Paella Day Cup 2021 competition aims to find the world’s best paella chef by bringing together international culinary experts. Celebrated on 20 September, World Paella Day seeks to shine a spotlight on the most universally renowned dish in Valencian gastronomy.

To participate, each chef is required to submit a 60-second video outlining their professional culinary history, country of representation and reasons why they would like to participate in the event.

Together with a CV, including personal social media handles, should be sent by email to [email protected] before 12 July and the best videos will go to a public vote on 6 August.

Fans of the event can also upload songs in support of their favourite entry using the hashtag #WorldPaellaDayCUP. All details of the competition will be announced on www.worldpaelladay.org and live updates can be found on the event’s official social media platforms, including Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

The jury, made up of several professionals designated by the World Paella Day organisation, will take into account the individual entries votes, songs, professional trajectory and videos of those who enter before selecting eight finalists and three reserves prior to an official announcement on 13 August.

This year, the eight finalists will be invited to Valencia to compete live on 20 September and the event will be available to watch online via streaming services. The winner will be awarded with a grand World Paella Day trophy and runners up will receive a personalised World Paella Day Cup 2021 jacket and certificate.